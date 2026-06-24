David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
33m

The foolishness here is coming from the White House.

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1 reply by David Blackmon
D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
22m

Good point.

There are no complaints about what it costs to go to the movies. (yeah, some people still go to the movies, not me, I stream). $12.50 for a ticket, plus $7.65 for a fountain drink, $9.90 for popcorn, and $5.00 for M&Ms, brings the cost per person for the movies to $35.05. Go with two people, and it's over $100. This is almost 9 months of the Disney+ subscription. Three movie goes, one movie, vs 9 months, unlimited movies, unlimited views.

Yet people will gripe about $0.50 per gallon on gasoline to drive to the movies and pay through the nose for entertainment.

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