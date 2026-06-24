Since my initial post on this topic went fairly viral, I’ve put up a couple more posts as the day has gone on.

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First, there’s this one:

More on #gasoline "price gouging..."



Ok, so many posters here hate what I wrote about President Trump's allegation this morning that "#bigoil" is engaged in "#pricegouging" related to #gasprices at the pump. That's fine - opinions are like assholes in that everybody's got one, and you are entitled to yours.



That said, I want all of you angry gas consumers to take a step back and honestly answer this simple question:



How much too high do you believe your local gas station/convenience store is pricing their #gasoline at the pump?



Is it a nickel too high? A dime? Maybe a quarter per gallon more than you think it should be?



Ok, fine, whatever - it really doesn't matter.



Here's the truth about these retailers:



They don't make their money selling you gas.



No, really, that's the truth. Ask any owner of any such store. They will tell you that the main reason they sell you gas is so you will walk into the store while your tank is filling and buy other stuff.



So, how do they make their profits, you ask?



- They make a huge profit selling you a $1.99 bottle of water that maybe - MAYBE - cost them 30 cents or so, all in.



- They make an enormous profit by selling you a $2.29 32 oz. Diet Coke in which their total cost, including product, labor, and overhead, is maybe a dime.



- They make a huge profit by selling you a sub sandwich at their in-store deli for $7.49, in which their all-in cost is maybe 75 cents.



So, why don't you bitch about that? Why isn't that "price gouging" in your mind?



I'll tell you why: Human nature.



You don't accuse your local store owner of price gouging you on the water, the Diet Coke, or the sub sandwich because...wait for it...you LIKE that stuff and - even more to the point - you don't have to buy any of it.



But you do accuse your local store owner of price gouging you on that gas at the pump because YOU HAVE TO BUY IT.



If you want to get to your job or your home or the grocery store or to a movie, you don't really have a choice. You are a classic captive market, and you resent it deep down inside.



It really is that simple.



No need to thank me.

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And this was next:

Gas “price gouging” update: Seen at the @QuikTrip store in Mansfield, Texas today.

If this is “price gouging,” President Trump, then how much lower do you think it should be?



Please focus on having your #DOJ continuing to punish real fraud, and getting the #SAVEAct passed. Stop this foolishness about gas prices. Thanks.

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That is all.