From Stu Turley’s “You Just Cannot Buy Entertainment Like This” File comes today’s story at Newsweek, headlined:

Democrats revive plan to lower US gas prices via big oil tax

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That’s right, friends and neighbors: Democrat party geniuses Ro Khanna and Sheldon “Belongs To Two All-White Yacht Clubs” Whitehouse have re-introduced their bill to lower gas prices at the pump by - wait for it - levying a windfall profits tax on the very companies who produce the gasoline!

You couldn’t make this stuff in a billion years, and why would you even want to try?