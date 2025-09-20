Republican firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) attracted ridicule from the climate alarm community and its media supporters this week for holding a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on the topic of climate geoengineering on September 16. It is a subject of some controversy, and Cong. Green no doubt attracted some of the ridicule herself by giving the hearing a controversial title, “Playing God With The Weather — A Disastrous Forecast.”

Share

Greene’s remarks to open the hearing, in which she laid out a centuries-long history of human attempts to control the weather or engage in geoengineering projects attracted ridicule from MSNBC writer Ja’han Jones, who said Greene’s hearing “provided a platform for her to peddle unfounded claims about nefarious government-backed efforts “to help these people play God with the weather” and discredit their oh-so-scary climate change agenda.”

Just one problem, though: Pretty much all of what Greene said is demonstrably true. It is a simple fact, for example, that the U.S. government and many state and local governments have funded a wide range of weather control and geoengineering projects since at least 1947, just as she said. Indeed, in his own testimony at the hearing, Chris Martz, a meteorologist and policy analyst for the Washington, D.C.-based Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), detailed a long list of examples of government-sponsored geoengineering and weather control projects, complete with copious links and footnotes.