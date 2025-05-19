Germany’s sort-of-moderate government headed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a significant shift Monday on the question of nuclear power generation. The Financial Times reports that the Merz government will end its 15-year opposition to the EU classification of nuclear as “green” energy for financial and climate-related regulatory purposes.
What it means:
Germany drops its longstanding opposition to classifying nuclear energy as a “green” energy resource under the EU regulatory structure;
Germany’s move leaves Austria as the last fully anti-nuke country in the EU;
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.