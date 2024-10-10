Question: What happens to Western countries whose governments decide to unilaterally surrender their industries to China in the name of climate alarmism?

Answer: Germany predicts recession as GDP forecast to shrink by 0.2% in 2024

That’s right, for the 2nd straight year the German Economy Ministry projects that country’s economy will remain mired in a recession. This is all thanks to policies invoked by the German Government on the advice of Economy Minister Robert Habeck in his efforts to adhere to the dogma of the Global Church of Climate Alarmism™.