Berlin is drafting a law to put coal- and oil-fired plants on standby for a gas emergency, after missing its winter storage target and shutting the last of its nuclear fleet. This is what energy suicide looks like when the bill comes due.

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Winter is coming, and Germany - the proud laboratory of the energy transition - is getting the coal plants ready. Handelsblatt reported this month that Berlin is drafting a “law on keeping replacement power plants on standby.” Operators of coal- and oil-fired units would have to stock enough coal to run at full output for 30 days, or enough oil for 10. The plants would be used only if the government formally declares a gas shortage. The law is supposed to expire on March 31, 2028, because heaven forbid anyone think the coal is coming back for good.

You just can’t buy this kind of entertainment, can you?