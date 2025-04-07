As a boomer who grew up in a small town in South Texas, I remember the days when the barber shop in the lobby of the Kohler hotel downtown was the spot where all the men gathered to share tall tales, local gossip, and talk about current events.

What was the farm report on radio station WOAI out of San Antonio saying about corn and beef prices? What crazy idea was ol’ Lyndon Johnson trying to shove down our throats out in Washington this week? Which country did them damn Russkies invade on Saturday? Was it Hungary? Czechoslovakia? I can’t tell the difference. How bad do we need some rain in the next month to make sure the cotton crops come in?

Through it all, barbers John Tullos and Bill Lazenby would sagely nod their heads while snipping a customer’s sideburns or giving some kid a buzz cut, muttering things like “I hear that,” or “tell ya what” before raking in their 75 cents and moving on to the next guy up, and then your Dad’s buddy Frank Stice would weigh in with a wise crack or joke in his gravelly voice caused by 50 years of smoking 3 packs of Pall Mall no filters a day that would leave everyone in stitches. If you were lucky, neither John nor Bill would have a little slip while they were chuckling.