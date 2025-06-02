Some people seem incapable of learning. You see them everywhere, those sad folks who keep repeating the same mistakes over and over in their lives, who never appear to learn from their mistakes. You have all known some of them personally - we all have them in our lives from time to time.

In the U.S automotive industry, that person appears to be named Mary Barra. More than any other big legacy carmaker’s CEO, Barra was eager to leap whole-hog into the Biden/Granholm/congressional morass of ruinous green energy subsidies, to the point of tailoring her entire corporate strategic direction around the assumption they would become permanent features of the U.S. energy policy landscape.

Other CEOs - like Ford Motor Company’s Jim Farley, were able to belatedly display some independence of thought and nimbleness as the massive, multi-billion-dollar losses piled up on their companies’ balance sheets, revising their strategies to better mesh with evolving public attitudes, revising their messaging at the same time.

But, as you will see in the clip below, Ms. Barra remains wedded to the fantasy narrative pushed by the climate alarm religion, upon which the Biden administration based its entire suite of energy and climate policies.