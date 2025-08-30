God Bless Lee Corso.

Today is my 69th birthday, but I’m much more interested in celebrating the first full Saturday of college football and one of the real legends of the game, Coach Lee Corso, who is making his final pick today on College Game Day.

I did a search this morning and was amazed to find out that Corso suffered his major stroke 16 years ago, in 2009. I had thought it was maybe ten years ago at most. Time does fly.

Share

A lesser man would have called it a day at that point, conceding to time and the reality of an event that impaired his ability to communicate. Had he taken that route he'd have likely been dead years ago.

Instead, Corso fought through it all: The rehab - which had to have been excruciating - the struggle to not embarrass himself on live TV, and all the ridicule he has taken across social media and places like this, and lived to entertain sports fans for 16 more years.

I know many here have endured similarly devastating health events and fought through them as well, and can relate to Corso in that respect. Despite a couple of significant heart events, I've been lucky to avoid anything so severe.

The man is a real beast as far as I'm concerned, a true giant of the game and a real tribute to the human will to go on. He deserves all the accolades he's getting today.

God bless him.