Six weeks after I wrote a Forbes column declaring that the oil price narrative had flipped from “lower for longer” to “higher for longer,” Goldman Sachs has dropped a detailed April 23 research note supporting that thesis. The report, titled “How Fast Can Gulf Production Recover After Reopening?,” analyzes the staggering 14.5 million barrels per day, 57 percent cut in Persian Gulf crude output caused by the Hormuz shutdown and associated conflict precautions.

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Goldman’s analysis, led by Daan Struyven, makes relatively optimistic in its base case, which assumes a safe, full reopening of the Strait with no renewed strikes on oil assets and limited physical damage to producing fields (unlike the LNG facilities that took real hits). Under those conditions, they say Gulf production should “mostly recover within a few months.”

But a deeper dive into the numbers and the caveats reveals a far less rosy picture. External forecasts averaged by Goldman - pulling from EIA, IEA, and Rystad Energy - show only about 70% of that lost output returning after three months of reopening and 88% after six months. In other words, even in the best-case scenario, the world will still be short roughly 1.7–4.3 mbd of Gulf crude well into the second half of 2026 and beyond. That’s a recipe for structural tightness beyond this year.