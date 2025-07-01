Early Monday evening, Reuters reported that a group of GOP senators, led by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley and Joni Earnst, and by Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, were trying to move an amendment that would rescue the wind and solar tax breaks and subsidies contained in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The working version of the One Big Beautiful Bill was amended over the weekend to include language that ends the subsidies for projects not placed in service by the end of 2027. The working draft also imposes a new excise tax on wind and solar projects which cannot prove they do not contain parts made in China, a practical impossibility given the current Chinese domination of components for the intermittent energy sector.