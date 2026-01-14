When asked how it was that his finances fell into disarray, forcing him to declare for personal bankruptcy, famed author Ernest Hemingway famously responded, “Two ways: gradually, then suddenly.” Recent events and energy trends indicate that the global climate alarm movement may well be headed in the same direction.

Share

Writing at Axios, energy writer Amy Harder says “The climate agenda’s fall from grace over the past year has been stunning — in speed, scale and scope.” Harder quotes oil historian and S&P Global vice-chairman Dan Yergin as saying, “There’s no hand-waving about how ‘We want to cooperate on climate.’ It’s, ‘We’re slamming the door on that issue.’ We’ve gone from over-indexing it to zero-indexing it.”

Polling has never shown climate change as being an issue of primary concern to American voters. Americans have consistently been more worried about issues that impact their daily lives today than about warnings from modern-day P.T. Barnums like UN Secretary General Antonio Guterrez about some nebulous “highway to hell” and “the age of global boiling.” True to Hemingway’s quote, the issue had been slowly losing its effectiveness during the Biden years even as that administration tried to memorialize the movement’s objectives in policy.