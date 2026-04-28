David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
3h

So let me see if I understand. We kill children and whales (and birds, bats, and eagles too) and we contaminate our environment (and destroy our farms and landscapes) all to pretend to go green (we’re not using any less oil and gas) all so naive leftists can assuage their guilt and “save Mother Nature”? Asking for a friend.

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
3h

You mean to say virtue signaling has a dark side as well?

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