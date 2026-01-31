Good news, everybody: UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres said this week that his bloated organization faces “imminent financial collapse” due to the United States and other countries withholding dues payments and withdrawing from some of its various grifting sub-organizations like the IPCC.

I don’t know, man, it sounds like a management problem to me.

Before anyone gets all weepy about it, remember that Guterres is well known to resort to absurdist bouts of rancid hyperbole, especially when issuing his periodic warnings to the world related to the non-existent “climate emergency.”



Who can forget his warning from 2022 that the world is on a literal “highway to hell?”



Or his 2023 edict in which he claimed the world has entered into a time of “global boiling?”

Or his pronouncements in 2024 that oil companies as “the godfathers of climate chaos” and carbon capture projects enable those same companies amount to “proposals to become more efficient planet wreckers?”



It seems just a matter of time before he warns that rising levels of plant food in the atmosphere - of which mankind’s contribution is barely a rounding error - will end in “fire and brimstone raining down from the sky, dogs and cats living together - mass hysteria!” Bill Murray and Harold Ramis would be proud.



Here’s an idea: Maybe the UN ought to go through around of cutting its monstrous travel and events budget, beginning with next year’s #COP31 extravaganza scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkey?



In the always cost-conscious energy business, where both ExxonMobil and Chevron reported strong financial results Friday despite a recent 25% drop in oil prices during 2025, that is what is known as “a good start.”



Give it a try, Antonio. It’s good for the soul, if you have one.

Here’s an excerpt from a story at Reuters:

The U.N. chief has told member states the organisation is at risk of “imminent financial collapse,” citing unpaid fees and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, a letter seen by Reuters on Friday showed. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly spoken about the organisation’s worsening liquidity crisis but this is his starkest warning yet, and it comes as its main contributor the U.S. is retreating from multilateralism on numerous fronts. “The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” Guterres wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28. The U.S. has slashed voluntary funding to U.N. agencies and refused to make mandatory payments to its regular and peacekeeping budgets. U.S. President Donald Trump has described the U.N. as having “great potential” but said it is not fulfilling that, and he has launched a Board of Peace which some fear could undermine the older international body. Founded in 1945, the U.N. has 193 member states and works to maintain international peace and security, promote human rights, foster social and economic development, and coordinate humanitarian aid.

That last sentence in the Reuters story is abject BS, of course. The UN does none of those things, having long since evolved into nothing but an international criminal enterprise run by the most corrupt people on earth.

That is all.