David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
44m

Management and misappropriation of priorities.

It's a brighter future with that albatross gone.

And see, it was the US that undergirded the UN, to our detriment.

Reply
Share
Brian RL Catt's avatar
Brian RL Catt
10m

Your summary is so on target. The UN does nothing much of its key functions, especially preventing wars. It denies devlopement to the poorest countries who are reduced to begging for reparations for beong left behind by better run nations with better food supplies and reserves, and more free culture. and political systems, that the UN marxist and globalelites hate. . The poor nations are denied the means to better themselves by the UN’s policies, while the economies of those Western democracies who could help have been decimated by the climate actions imposed by their policies designed to do just that, while increasing globalist elite controls over sovereign nations by their regressive international treaties, and the treacherous elites in the soverign counries who profit from imposing these measures by impoversihing the govenred.

You can’t make it up. That’s their job. The UN grift fest needs Elon DOGEing. That includes all influence by globalist wealth, especially the Rockekfellers responsible for much of the corruption the UN has acted as the legitimising centre for. The Marxist Guterres is a clueless liar, much closer to a small time organised crime boss than the leader of a global improvement organisation. The scrap heap of ideological political failures will be reduced to a new low by adding his corrupt and usless body to it.

At record cost to those made to pay, mostly those paying the taxes while the undeserving, privileged, inherited wealthy plot to stop us overthrowing their power and control. IMO.

Good riddance to the legalised crime of the UN. Long ago outlived its purpose. War has been economic since the nuclear weapons were created, and the UN took sides with China along the road, and became intent on the destruction of freedom for the mass of people in democratic countries that had created the wealth to make human progress of the last 200 years and modern societies possible. The UN became the problem, not the solution.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture