Guterres Says UN Faces 'Imminent Financial Collapse'
Sounds like a management problem to me
Good news, everybody: UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres said this week that his bloated organization faces “imminent financial collapse” due to the United States and other countries withholding dues payments and withdrawing from some of its various grifting sub-organizations like the IPCC.
Before anyone gets all weepy about it, remember that Guterres is well known to resort to absurdist bouts of rancid hyperbole, especially when issuing his periodic warnings to the world related to the non-existent “climate emergency.”
Who can forget his warning from 2022 that the world is on a literal “highway to hell?”
Or his 2023 edict in which he claimed the world has entered into a time of “global boiling?”
Or his pronouncements in 2024 that oil companies as “the godfathers of climate chaos” and carbon capture projects enable those same companies amount to “proposals to become more efficient planet wreckers?”
It seems just a matter of time before he warns that rising levels of plant food in the atmosphere - of which mankind’s contribution is barely a rounding error - will end in “fire and brimstone raining down from the sky, dogs and cats living together - mass hysteria!” Bill Murray and Harold Ramis would be proud.
Here’s an idea: Maybe the UN ought to go through around of cutting its monstrous travel and events budget, beginning with next year’s #COP31 extravaganza scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkey?
In the always cost-conscious energy business, where both ExxonMobil and Chevron reported strong financial results Friday despite a recent 25% drop in oil prices during 2025, that is what is known as “a good start.”
Give it a try, Antonio. It’s good for the soul, if you have one.
Here’s an excerpt from a story at Reuters:
The U.N. chief has told member states the organisation is at risk of “imminent financial collapse,” citing unpaid fees and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, a letter seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly spoken about the organisation’s worsening liquidity crisis but this is his starkest warning yet, and it comes as its main contributor the U.S. is retreating from multilateralism on numerous fronts.
“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” Guterres wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28.
The U.S. has slashed voluntary funding to U.N. agencies and refused to make mandatory payments to its regular and peacekeeping budgets.
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the U.N. as having “great potential” but said it is not fulfilling that, and he has launched a Board of Peace which some fear could undermine the older international body.
Founded in 1945, the U.N. has 193 member states and works to maintain international peace and security, promote human rights, foster social and economic development, and coordinate humanitarian aid.
[End]
That last sentence in the Reuters story is abject BS, of course. The UN does none of those things, having long since evolved into nothing but an international criminal enterprise run by the most corrupt people on earth.
That is all.
Management and misappropriation of priorities.
It's a brighter future with that albatross gone.
And see, it was the US that undergirded the UN, to our detriment.
Your summary is so on target. The UN does nothing much of its key functions, especially preventing wars. It denies devlopement to the poorest countries who are reduced to begging for reparations for beong left behind by better run nations with better food supplies and reserves, and more free culture. and political systems, that the UN marxist and globalelites hate. . The poor nations are denied the means to better themselves by the UN’s policies, while the economies of those Western democracies who could help have been decimated by the climate actions imposed by their policies designed to do just that, while increasing globalist elite controls over sovereign nations by their regressive international treaties, and the treacherous elites in the soverign counries who profit from imposing these measures by impoversihing the govenred.
You can’t make it up. That’s their job. The UN grift fest needs Elon DOGEing. That includes all influence by globalist wealth, especially the Rockekfellers responsible for much of the corruption the UN has acted as the legitimising centre for. The Marxist Guterres is a clueless liar, much closer to a small time organised crime boss than the leader of a global improvement organisation. The scrap heap of ideological political failures will be reduced to a new low by adding his corrupt and usless body to it.
At record cost to those made to pay, mostly those paying the taxes while the undeserving, privileged, inherited wealthy plot to stop us overthrowing their power and control. IMO.
Good riddance to the legalised crime of the UN. Long ago outlived its purpose. War has been economic since the nuclear weapons were created, and the UN took sides with China along the road, and became intent on the destruction of freedom for the mass of people in democratic countries that had created the wealth to make human progress of the last 200 years and modern societies possible. The UN became the problem, not the solution.