Some people and things I am overwhelmingly thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day:

My incredibly patient and smart wife of 44 years.

My wonderful daughter and son.

My three beautiful, talented granddaughters. Share

Having been raised by parents who loved me and did their very best.

Having been raised in a Christian home by a devoutly Christian mother.

Having grown up in modest circumstances in a small town, which has given me the perspective to be grateful for everything I’ve earned in life and to never forget where I came from.

My ornery cat, Max.

Having been born in the United States of America.

Having been born in the great state of Texas, where my ancestors settled in 1829 when it was still a Mexican territory.

Having been raised in a farming and ranching family which gave me an appreciation for that way of life and first exposed me to the oil and gas industry.

Everyone who has ever honorably served this country in the U.S. military.

My 11th grade English teacher, Mrs. McCampbell, who was the first teacher who ever told me I “have a way with words.”

The two Navy vets who gave me my first job managing the local putt-putt golf course at age 14.

The county judge who didn’t throw me in jail and saddle me with a criminal record when I and three buddies were arrested for streaking in that grand summer of 1974.

The late, great Jorge Arredondo, the chef who made the greatest enchiladas ever concocted from the ‘70s into the aughts in Austin. I’m still carrying 20 lbs. dedicated to those cheese enchiladas.

Everyone at the Daily Caller and Forbes who have tolerated my writing contributions in recent years.

My bosses at Burlington Resources (now a part of ConocoPhillips) who recognized some potential in me and allowed me to make my own odd way up through the organization for 18 years.