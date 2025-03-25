[Note: Several different studies, including from S&P Global and the IEA, project that the world will need to see a major increase in copper mining in the coming years to satisfy globalist demands related to the energy transition. That will mean potentially a doubling or even tripling of the number of copper mining operations all around the world given that copper is a critical mineral necessary to ever renewable energy, power generation, and power transmission project on the face of the earth.

Yesterday, Breitbart New published the following report about a major catastrophic acid spill from a Chinese-operated copper mine in Zambia that has left one of that country’s rivers completely dead.

A harbinger of things to come? Sure. But hey, its’ “green,” so it’s fine.]