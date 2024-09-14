A video accompanying a headline Wall Street Journal piece detailing the struggles of Ford Motor Company and its CEO, Jim Farley, shows a woman walking through an enormous electric vehicle graveyard in China as the narrator warns viewers that “Washington is worried that an oversupply of Chinese EV will flood the global market and there are already signs of a deluge of EVs in China.”

Funny, that sounds like it could become a financial “bloodbath” for U.S. automakers like Ford, who are struggling to mount successful EV divisions but losing billions in the process despite benefitting from billions in subsidies and tax incentives funded with rising federal debt. That’s mainly thanks to provisions contained in both the 2021 Infrastructure law and the 2022 mis-named Inflation Reduction Act, the crowning legislative achievements of the Biden/Harris regime.

Despite the inflationary impacts of those multi-trillion-dollar debt vehicles, we still hear President Joe Biden occasionally boasting about their profligate spending and “investments” in intermittent energy sources. But Vice President Kamala Harris rarely focuses on them on the campaign trail. In fact, when she was asked by her ABC teammates during Tuesday’s 3-on-1 debate with Donald Trump to talk about how she would fight climate change, the ostensible purpose of a combined $600 billion in subsidies contained in those bills, Harris didn’t answer the question at all, choosing instead to go off on a tangent related to affordable housing.