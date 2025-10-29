Concern about climate change has never been high on the list of concerns of American voters. Literally every poll ever taken on that topic has found the same result. It seems that, unlike most of their European counterparts, the vast majority of Americans have pretty sophisticated BS sniffers despite the last 40 years of overwhelming propaganda spread on the subject by our government, media, and education systems.

It’s a topic I’ve written about many times over the years, going back to at least 1996, when I first wrote in a newspaper column that the global warming movement was in fact a religious cult. But it’s also a topic that really cannot be repeated often enough, as each new generation of young people brainwashed in our public schools and universities comes of age.