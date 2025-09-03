The leaders of China, Russia, and India tried over the weekend to signal their unity at the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), even as strong differences remain among the three powerful nations. Many of those areas of unity - and differences - revolve around energy and energy geopolitics.

The New York Times reports that “China wants to seize on the unpopularity of America’s trade policy to drive a wedge between Washington and the rest of the world, arguing that it can serve as a more stable global leader.” It is no surprise that Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to sidle up to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he has leaned in that direction for many years, no doubt spurred along by the Democratic party’s hysteria campaign to poison U.S./Russia relations with its Trump collusion hoax.