The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance was an epic beatdown with Vance emerging as the clear winner. Even CNN and CBS in their insta-polls that are always structured to claim a Democrat winner showed Vance with narrow, 2- and 1- point margins. That likely means the real margin is in the double digits.

Not even the heavily biased moderators from CBS could save him. Margaret Brennan accidentally committed murder on Walz when she gave him a second chance to dummy up an answer about why he had lied for 30 years about being in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre.