David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dante's avatar
Dante
3hEdited

Being anti-fossil fuels is a murderous farce. The climate change net-zero scam is over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
3h

Thanks for that information. On a side topic, what do people here think of the idea that "fossil fuels" are not actually fossil fuels? Some people think they are abiotically produced inside the earth. Others think that idea is whacky. I'm not expert enough to know, but I am open to the idea. Maybe we should refer to them as "hydrocarbons" just in case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture