Here's What Powered The World in 2024
Credit: Visual Capitalist
From Ian McCoy, posting on LinkedIn:
What powered the world in 2024! In 2024 , global energy demands reached a record 592 exajoules (EJ), with fossil fuels still dominating the energy mix, while non fossil source like wind and solar saw significant growth.
Global Energy Demand
In 2024, global energy demand increased by 2%, reaching an all-time high of 592 exajoules (EJ). The Asia Pacific region was a major driver of this growth, accounting for 68% of the increase, reflecting rapid economic momentum and industrialization in the area.
Key Takeaways
While cleaner technologies continue to expand, traditional energy sources still form the backbone of the global energy system. At the same time, the Asia Pacific region drove 68% of demand growth, reflecting the region’s rapid economic momentum and industrialization.
This chart shows the global energy mix in 2024, based on data from the Energy Institute.
My own key takeaways from this:
Fossil Fuels - oil, gas, and coal - provided 86.5% of global power needs in 2024.
Of the remaining 13.5% of non-fossil generation, 7.5% was made up of hydropower and nuclear.
Despite the world having invested many trillions of dollars in a vain attempt to scale them up, wind, solar, and their stationary batteries accounted for just 6%.
The disparity of levels of investments made in each type of generation has been frankly insane for going on 30 years now.
It is long past time to stop this madness.
That is all.
Being anti-fossil fuels is a murderous farce. The climate change net-zero scam is over.
Thanks for that information. On a side topic, what do people here think of the idea that "fossil fuels" are not actually fossil fuels? Some people think they are abiotically produced inside the earth. Others think that idea is whacky. I'm not expert enough to know, but I am open to the idea. Maybe we should refer to them as "hydrocarbons" just in case.