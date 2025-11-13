Credit: Visual Capitalist

From Ian McCoy, posting on LinkedIn:

What powered the world in 2024! In 2024 , global energy demands reached a record 592 exajoules (EJ), with fossil fuels still dominating the energy mix, while non fossil source like wind and solar saw significant growth.



Global Energy Demand

In 2024, global energy demand increased by 2%, reaching an all-time high of 592 exajoules (EJ). The Asia Pacific region was a major driver of this growth, accounting for 68% of the increase, reflecting rapid economic momentum and industrialization in the area.



Key Takeaways

