I almost hate to do it again, since I’ve already written twice previously about Camila Thorndike, the recently hired “climate engagement director” for the Kamala Harris campaign. But Ms. Thorndike is turning out to be a bountiful provider of quotes that clearly illustrate the kind of alarmist radicals who would be guiding climate and energy policy in a Harris/Walz administration. She is, without question, the gift that keeps on giving.

Share

The first strong clue about Thorndike’s proud “progressive” leanings can be found on her LinkedIn page, where she invited followers to join her in an online event called “Progressive Mobilization for the Planet,” hosted Tuesday by radical leftwing congress members Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna.

The literature for the event reads, in part: “We will be hearing from leaders including U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna and Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal about the stakes of this election for the planet – and why Vice President Harris is the only choice. We'll also be joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sophia Li who will rally us for the final stretch.”

Wow, Khana, Jayapal and Mark Ruffalo, all rolled into one. It almost gives you a Chris Matthews-like tingle down your leg, doesn’t it?