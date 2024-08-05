Man, just 4 years ago, I would have never dreamed I’d be able to use both the terms “fire sale” and “bloodbath” in a single headline. But then, 4 years ago, Joe Biden had yet to be installed into the presidency, and his trillion dollars’ worth of subsidies for “green” energy alternatives were merely the stuff of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s warped dreams.

As the crashing stock markets raining down upon America and a nascent civil war in the UK demonstrate today, the world has changed a lot since January, 2021, none of it apparently for the better. No element of the changing economic picture in the US has been more damaging than the Biden/Harris effort to subsidize an unworkable and undesired entire electric vehicle industry segment into existence.