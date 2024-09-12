The best form of humor that arises from the climate alarm narrative always derives from the most unintentional kind. Usually, such unintentional hilarity can be found in the pages of legacy media outlets who take the topic and themselves far too seriously.

Today’s example in this arena comes from the oh-so-serious leftist hacks at the Washington Post, a former news outlet that now functions purely as a propaganda outlet for the Democrat party and America’s intelligence community.

As shown in the photo accompanying this story, the blaring headline to this wonderfully inept story reads “What happened to predictions of a ‘historic’ hurricane season?”

Even better is the even more clueless subhead: “The Atlantic just made history for an unexpected distinction: The longest stretch without a single late-summer cyclone. It has meteorologists concerned delicate public trust is at risk.” [Emphasis added.]