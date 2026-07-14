It’s no secret that gasoline prices at the pump are higher in California than any other state in the U.S. and have been so for many years. The daily publications of gas prices by state from sources like AAA and GasBuddy clearly show this for anyone who takes time to look.

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Amazingly, the Golden State’s gasoline prices are higher on average even than those in Hawaii, an island state in the middle of the Pacific Ocean which produces none of its own petroleum needs. California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly tried to write off his state’s pain at the pump as the fault of either the Big Oil companies or President Donald Trump and the impacts of the Iran Conflict in recent months, but other factors are clearly at play.

Study Details Political Divide On Gasoline Prices

A new study published Tuesday by the Institute for Energy Research (IER), titled “The Pacific Premium” goes a long way to dispelling Newsom’s efforts to deflect blame. The report details exactly how state policies enacted under his own watch and by the state’s governing Democratic party for decades have created California’s high price situation. And it isn’t just California – “blue” states led by Democratic governors and state legislatures in general feature higher prices for gasoline and diesel than those in “red” states led by Republicans.

“For over a decade, Blue state politicians, especially on the West Coast, have made very deliberate policy choices that have steadily increased fuel prices in those states,” Tom Fry, President at IER, says in a release. “Every passage of a fuel tax or carbon tax at the local level is passed on to consumers and directly impacts what drivers pay at the pump. The bottom line is this: state energy policies matter, and elections have real consequences.”