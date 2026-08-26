It has long been an ill-kept secret that a central strategy deployed by climate change advocates is to invoke policies to intentionally raise the cost of energy for everyone. The goal is obvious: To cut carbon emissions by making consumption unaffordable.

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In the United States, governors and legislators in “blue” states where Democratic party politicians hold power have without question had a great deal of success deploying this strategy. That reality is clearly illustrated by a pair of studies published this year by the Institute for Energy Research, one detailing the dichotomy between blue states and red states related to gasoline prices at the pump, and another related to electricity costs. In both cases, the higher energy costs borne by blue state residents clear and massive.

Blue states choose high energy prices. It’s not due to an accident of geography or due to some mysterious market failure; instead, they’re due to deliberate decisions made by Democrat governors and legislators. Those policymakers invariably justify their policies with the standard arguments and carefully crafted talking points invoking some iteration of climate change, climate emergency, or the most recent climate catastrophe, which is fine. But no amount of talking points can any longer obscure the clear intent or the economic principle in play: Raising the price of any commodity creates scarcity and lower consumption, and energy is one such commodity.

Renewable Portfolio Standards, or RPS mandates, are one of the tools that have been frequently deployed by blue state policymakers to achieve their goal. These mandates require utilities and retail suppliers to source an ever-rising percentage of the power they sell from qualifying generation sources, most often wind and solar. Compliance is measured in renewable energy credits – or RECs – one of each megawatt hour of eligible generation.