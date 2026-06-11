Oil markets are funny things. Headlines scream one direction, but the fundamentals - those stubborn realities of supply, demand, and inventories - have a way of reasserting themselves.

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That’s exactly what Enverus Intelligence Research’s latest Fundamental Edge report, “Let’s Make a Deal,” makes clear. While traders chase peace-deal euphoria and fret over tweets, the data points to Brent crude settling in around $110 per barrel in the second half of 2026, with $105 in 2027. That’s a sharp upgrade from their prior $95 call, and it’s grounded in something far more reliable than the daily news cycle: persistently low global inventories.

Enverus models a scenario where a U.S.-Iran peace deal lands by the end of June, cracking open the Strait of Hormuz. Markets might sell the headline initially - peace is supposed to mean more supply, right? But the ramp-up won’t be like flipping a switch to light up the living room. Flows today sit at roughly 2 million barrels per day. Even in the best case, they climb gradually to 16 million by 2027, still shy of the pre-war 20 million. Some rerouted barrels will likely stay rerouted.

The result? OECD inventories hover well below pre-crisis cushions. That level, per Enverus’ long-term stock-to-price correlations, supports triple-digit Brent.