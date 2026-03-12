Honda Motor Co. has just delivered another stark reminder that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution isn’t the seamless, inevitable march to utopia that green activists and government bureaucrats would have us believe. The Japanese automaker announced Thursday that it expects to incur up to 2.5 trillion yen—roughly $15.7 billion—in expenses and losses as it reassesses its aggressive EV boondoggle, er, strategy.

This massive financial hit isn’t a minor hiccup - it’s projected to swing Honda into its first annual net loss in decades, with estimates ranging from ¥420 billion to ¥690 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

If this doesn’t scream “stop the green madness,” I don’t know what does.

Let’s break it down: