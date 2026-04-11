David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

They may be getting a few new industries. Fishing the sunken boats, spearfishing the same wrecks. Big fun in the Gulf of America 🇺🇸

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Now this is good and solid progress!

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