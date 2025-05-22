After an all-night bargaining session, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Big, Beautiful Bill Act” in the wee hours of Thursday morning on a party-line, 217-214 vote. Only pretend Republican Kentucky gadfly Thomas Massie voted to oppose the bill.

[Correction: Ohio’s Warren Davidson also voted against the compromise bill.]

Share

Yes, that’s right: Even Texas Rep. Chip Roy, whose antics are among the most tiresome of any member of congress today, did the right thing in the end.