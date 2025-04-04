Republicans in the House of Representatives this week introduced three bills that would undo California’s ability to mandate electric vehicles in the coming years. Last year, California was granted waivers under the Clean Air Act by the Biden EPA to enact regulations that would mandate only electric vehicle sales in the state by 2035.

“The American people should choose what vehicle is right for them, not California bureaucrats. By submitting the three California waivers to Congress, Administrator Zeldin is ensuring that Congress has oversight of these major rules that impact every American,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie.

Congress possesses authority under the Congressional Review Act to reverse federal regulatory actions taken after last August 1 by the previous administration. Republicans believe the provisions of the CRA would apply to this EPA waiver, as well as an opinion on it published by the Biden GAO.