Data center developers are becoming an increasingly ripe target for leftwing activism now, and much of their problem is of their own doing. A recent X post by the Houston Chronicle citing a poll conducted by the University of Houston is a good example of the predicament in which the industry finds itself.

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“Houston-area residents cite the large electricity demands of data centers as their top concern,” the post reads, “reflecting anxiety about the Texas grid and rising power bills.”

There’s nothing inaccurate about what the Chronicle writes there, based on the findings of that UH report. Those findings definitely do reflect some of the concerns Texans and residents of other states are currently feeling about the industry. But here’s the thing: Those concerns reflect bad information spread about the data center industry by activists and mis-reported in a compliant media.