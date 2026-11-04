Two weeks before Election Day, I wrote at the Daily Caller that the 2026 mid-term elections would turn out to be the “gasoline prices are too damn high” election, not the data center election. Despite punditry still pointing to data centers today as the big issue, the polls show that far more voters all over the country had the economy on their minds, with prices for gas and diesel atop their list of economic issues when they went to the polls.

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It’s always the economy, stupid, as James Carville became famous for saying.

The problem for Republicans – and for President Donald Trump – was the crystal clear cause-and-effect relationship between the Iran Conflict and the prices at the pump. There was simply no denying that the extra $15 to $20 bucks drivers were paying every time they filled up was a direct consequence of the war Mr. Trump kicked off on February 28.