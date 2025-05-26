Fox Business host and producer Elizabeth MacDonald posted a terrific expose’ over the weekend detailing how Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm oversaw the process of “throwing gold bars off the Titanic” at DOE during the interim period from November 6 through January 20.

Share

As current Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo a couple of weeks ago, that looting of the U.S. Treasury totaled to $93 billion having been disbursed by the DOE without proper oversight and analysis when all was said and done.