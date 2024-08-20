This poor young lady just spent gobs of money on a spiffy new KIA compact EV coup. In this video, she discovers exactly how long it will take to fully charge the battery with her home charger.
Guess how long? Any guesses? No? Watch:
“73 hours! 73 hours! I’m…gonna be here forever.”
You just cannot make this stuff up.
That is all.
Maybe she should have thought about the practicality of buying an EV instead of assuaging her liberal guilt and (pretending) to “save the planet.” Another unhappy guest on EV Fantasy Island! Wait, that should be a sitcom, “EV Fantasy Island.” 🤣🤣
Not forever. Just 3 days.