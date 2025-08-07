America’s industrial engine is built on logistics. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the petrochemical sector, where the ability to move high-value commodities like oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products efficiently across the country and to the world can make or break a company’s bottom line. Proponents of the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern believe it will unlock new benefits for this important American sector.

Creating More Efficient Petrochemical Supply Chains

If approved, this $85 billion merger could do something Washington has talked about for years but rarely delivered: dramatically increase the efficiency of a critical U.S. supply chain without costing taxpayers a dime. It’s something of a novel concept in this period of time, but that model is undergoing radical change.

For those unfamiliar with the inner workings of American rail, the current network is a patchwork. A shipment of plastic resins or ammonia traveling from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest or from Texas to the ports of the Southeast will likely need to be handed off between two or even three Class I railroads. Each interchange adds time, cost, and risk. When you’re talking about millions of tons of highly valuable, heavily regulated products, those inefficiencies scale fast.