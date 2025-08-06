It is somewhat amazing to reflect on how radically the conversation around energy has transformed in America since 2020. Amid all the societal madness which took place around an array of social issues – race, gender, DEI, disinformation and whether it should be censored – it was easy for many to ignore the similarly mad nature of discussions around energy which happened during the five years from 2020 through 2024.

Those who understand the complexities of energy in all its forms and wished to talk and write about them in a factual manner found themselves often being ordered or otherwise “encouraged” to at best soften their language on such things or, worse, to outright lie about them in order to maintain social license.