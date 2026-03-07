A ship appropriately called the “IDGAF” transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It was a lonely voyage as Iran’s threat to attack tankers remained in place for the 7th straight day.

The ongoing conflict with Iran led by the U.S. and Israel has presented a mixed bag for American consumers, who have been hit with rising prices for gasoline at the pump. But they have otherwise remained largely insulated from consequences being suffered in most other nations across the globe for one simple reason: President Trump’s Energy Dominance agenda.

AAA reported on Friday that the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.32, an 11 percent rise from a week before. That is a fairly muted price response to the effective closing of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz but be warned: Crude prices had risen by 30% as of Friday since the conflict began, meaning the full impact of that shut-down has yet to make its way fully into the cost of gasoline.

So, more consumer pain at the pump is on the way. That is especially true in Gavin Newsom’s California, where prices had already risen well above $5/gallon in many parts of the state, with regular averaging a whopping $4.90/gallon thanks to the Democrat party’s taxes and myriad environmental fees. Newsom’s regulators aren’t satisfied, though: The ones at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) are busy planning another costly move related to Newsom’s pet cap-and-trade program on carbon emissions. It’s green crazy on a grand scale implemented by politicians who live in a fantasy world of their own construct.