I was asked to put together a one page point paper on this topic, and thought I’d share it here.
Enjoy.
Here are the 10 bullets on incoming Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa and Texas oil and gas.
Keep the following facts about Texas’s governmental system in mind:
Texas has a weak governor by design. Hinojosa will be able to do her best to influence policy makers, but the real power is in the legislature and the array of commissions which regulate various aspects of the economy.
The Lt. Governor’s office is more powerful since that office presides over the Senate. That office will be held by another Democrat - Vikki Goodwin - but will still sport a near-2/3rds majority Republican Senate. That majority will be the ONLY lever of statewide power the Republicans now hold, God help us.