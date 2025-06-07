A huge fire broke out on June 5, 2025 in a bus yard in Philadelphia, PA. The fire was first reported early Thursday morning in the yard, which houses about 100 buses in the process of being decommissioned from the city’s bus service.

Share

The cause of the fire’s ignition remains undisclosed, and officials are being tight-lipped about it. Interestingly, though, the bus inventory in the yard includes at least 15 EV buses manufactured by bankrupt EV bus company Proterra. More than 150 Philly fire personnel were needed to respond to the scene and bring the fire under control.