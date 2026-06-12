I’m not kidding here.

First, read what I wrote about what’s really in the ballyhooed “deal” with Iran earlier today. Here’s the link.

Share

To summarize, here are the highlights of that piece:

Iran’s official government media published a fake version of the draft deal overnight that highly-followed influencer accounts like Dr. Eli David have parrotted without supplying context.

That version bears no relationship to what is really in the MOU under consideration.

Iranian officials are not civilized humans in the Western sense, and impossible to trust to honor any deal.

They cannot be trusted in good faith.

Those are the key points I made.