Since the useless, despicable propagandists in the legacy media won’t cover it in any real way, I wanted to share the video below with you. It is of the moment when SpaceX astronauts celebrate with the astronauts stranded for months on the international space station due to massive failings by NASA and the utterly incompetent DEI hires running Boeing.

Share

Musk and X, of course, are now branded by the Biden/Harris White House and US intel community as enemies of the state due to Musk’s refusal to bend the knee to the censorship minions in the federal government. Because our legacy media is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democrat party and the Deep State, it is loath to provide any positive coverage to Musk or any of his companies, even when one of those companies, SpaceX, is rescuing US astronauts who have been left stranded in space.

It is one of the most inspiring achievements of our time, and most Americans will sadly not ever even know it happened.

What a time to be alive.

That is all.