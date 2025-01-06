As President Joe Biden’s remaining days in office count down with many of his top energy and environmental priorities remaining unfulfilled, his regulators managed to publish a final record of decision (ROD) related to a major Idaho mining operation targeting the production of antimony, a key mineral integral to batteries and other aspects of green energy. The decision comes amid a rising trade war between the United States and China as the Biden Administration prepares to leave office.

On Friday, the U.S. Forest Service approved the final permit necessary for the Stibnite Mine, operated by Perpetua Resources, to proceed to production after a permitting process that consumed well over a decade. "I have taken into consideration the degree to which the (mine's) environmental design features, monitoring, and mitigation measures will, where feasible, minimize adverse environmental impacts on (federal lands)," the Forest Service's Matthew Davis said in a report published along with the permitting decision.

The Conclusion Of A Long, Complex Permitting Process

Perpetua estimates the mine will be able to provide as much as 35% of the nation’s antimony needs once it becomes fully operational in 2028. The mine will also produce a substantial amount of gold, which was the original target of the Stibnite mine when it was first opened in 1927. The mine was later re-tooled and was able to produce about 90% of U.S. antimony needs during World War II.

The additional gold production will serve to enhance the mine’s revenue stream, but in today’s world, antimony is the main prize being sought by Perpetua in its efforts to reopen a mine that has been inactive since it was shut down in 1996. In addition to its applications related to renewable energy, antimony is also integral to the production of tungsten steel and is used in a wide variety of other military applications.