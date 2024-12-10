China’s communist government moved last week to ban exports of three key energy minerals - gallium, germanium, and antimony - to the United States as tensions between the two world powers continue to escalate during the presidential transition period. The three minerals at play in this US/China trade war have a wide range of applications, including for the military, batteries, and renewable energy.

"In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States shall not be permitted," the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a written directive published December 3.

Share

A Rising Critical Minerals Trade War

China’s latest move to limit exports of rare earth and critical energy minerals with military applications to the US market came a day after the Biden administration announced enhanced semiconductor export controls specific to China, the third such crackdown in the past three years. The US limits will apply to 140 Chinese companies and will limit exports of the kinds of high-bandwidth chips that are crucial for development of AI applications for military and other purposes.

Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a release that the latest move is intended to prevent China from “advancing its domestic semiconductor manufacturing system, which it will use to support its military modernization.”