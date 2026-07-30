[Note: Great analysis here from the keen staff at the Institute for Energy Research. I highly recommend that everyone subscribe to IER’s newsletter - it’s easy and free.]

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Key Takeaways

1 Germany, with some of the highest electricity rates in the world, is reducing its subsidies on some renewable energy programs to better control costs and limit price increases.

2 Policy-driven wind and solar growth has outpaced the growth of the electric grid, causing bottlenecks and increasing costs for the system and consumers.

3 The changes include limiting financial support for new wind and solar where the grid is already congested and better aligning available grid capacity with new renewables.

4 Germany is keeping its target to raise the share of renewables in its electricity consumption to 80% by 2030, up from about 58%.

5 The reforms are part of changes to the Renewable Energy Act, which must be updated before the current support framework expires at the end of 2026.

Germany plans to scale back renewable-energy subsidies as the country overhauls its funding system, seeking to reduce energy transition costs and address growing pressure on the electricity grid. The government is proposing to limit financial support for new solar and wind projects in areas where electricity networks are already congested. Germany’s renewable energy expansion, driven by subsidies, has outpaced grid development, creating challenges for electricity transmission and distribution. The government’s plans attempt to align renewable growth with available grid capacity and make its energy transition policy more affordable. Germans are paying extremely high prices for their energy policies, which are tied to net-zero and climate goals. The reforms are part of changes to the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) that must be enacted before the current support framework expires at the end of 2026.