[Note: This piece is from the brilliant analysts and pros at the Institute for Energy Research, an energy think tank based in Washington, DC.]

Forget about all those arguments over “Peak Oil,” the world still hasn’t managed to achieve Peak Coal yet, even after wasting tens of trillions of dollars on subsidies for renewable electricity sources.

As has been the case throughout the 21st century, China and India remain the major drivers of the world’s growing demand for coal. This continuing trend is symbolic of the reality that, as western democracies continue to stupidly de-industrialize their economies in their religious obsession with cutting the amount of plant food in the atmosphere, China, India, and Pacific Rim nations are gladly incorporating those heavy industries into their own rapidly growing economies.

Key Takeaways

1 - The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that 2024 will break a world record for coal use.

2 - China, India, and Indonesia are mining more coal than ever, and nations are consuming more of it than ever—except for Europe and the United States, where coal consumption is down 12% and 5%, respectively.