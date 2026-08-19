David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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winston's avatar
winston
6h

#1 is so like 2

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
2h

I can only hope the decision makers in the Trump Administration understand we are in the midst of World War III. Failure to grasp that fundamental truth will make any decision making suboptimal at best,

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