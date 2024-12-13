[Note: The Institute for Energy Research is an energy think tank based in Washington, DC. IER does some of the best work in the business of analyzing the US energy system and offering policy recommendations for how to improve it. In this piece, IER details what happens when government decides which car you should drive. The results are not pretty.]

This report, When Government Chooses Your Car, provides a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape of electric vehicles (EVs) within the U.S. motor vehicle market, emphasizing the challenges and complexities surrounding a forced transition towards electrifying our transportation system.

Proponents of a forced transition to electric vehicles often present it as a universally beneficial scenario, overlooking various hidden costs. This analysis highlights the financial implications for individual owners, the economy, and society, emphasizing the need for a balanced assessment in public policy discussions.