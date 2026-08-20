David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
8h

The beautiful thing about the US military is that despite the attempts by Marxist clowns under Clinton, Soetoro and Soetoro-sock puppet Brandon, it is still the most disciplined, effective fighting force the world has ever seen. The Navy is very capable of executing the mission put before them, while brushing off the mosquito bites of the IRGC.

My suggestion - for what it is worth - to the Administration is to quit faffing about; let the Marines take Kharg Island and let loose the Special Operations guys to start hunting Basij scumbags. And start dropping millions of AK-47s and ammo all over Iran to let the people deal with their oppressors directly.

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
7h

David - excellent article this morning - and liked the comments from Watson, Christopher, and Dave - All spot on - -The dark fleet transfers are happening - transponders are off - on nights with no moon it is easier to get tankers through - here is the real catch - diesel is the next huge problem for the Trump Adminstration - it is a huge inflationary problem and there is only two ways to lower the cost at this point. - Demand Distruction or increased refining capacity - so the price of diesel will go up until physical delivery of tankers is lowered. Global systems are being rewritten in real time, but it is not easy, nor will it happen before the midterms. Physical delivery of oil to the refineries is between $120 and #170 a barrel - refineries are running at above 96%, and they are due for maintenance. If they don't shut down for maintenance, they have accidents - a fact of refining life. ---------- The biggest problem we face is not the crack spread or the rewriting of oil and gas markets in real time; it is our Uni-Party not enforcing voter ID and the Democrats and Rinos allowing this crap to go on. Buckle up - the next big problem will be the social unrest of sleeper cells that are disguised as a friendly religion. - The Crusades happened for a reason after 700 years of conquest. They are here for a reason, and it is not to assimilate. - All of these problems are related. - The world is healing - and it will be bumpy, but great article this morning.

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