Photo depicting the only valid use for the Wall Street Journal.

Where to begin on this one? Honestly, sometimes it’s really hard to know.

How about this: Let’s start with the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, offering his honest opinion about the Wall Street Journal:

“Is there a worse newspaper of the face of the earth?” Musk asks when an interviewer quotes the Wall Street Journal as some sort of authoritative source, “I wouldn’t use that to line my cage for parrot droppings.”

Sadly, that pretty well sums it up.